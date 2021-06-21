Hyderabad: Tanzania national arrested at RGI Airport, 3kg heroin worth Rs 19.5 cr seized

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 22 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday arrested a Tanzania national at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and seized three kg of heroin worth Rs 19.5 crore.



As per a statement, the accused is a Tanzanian male passenger who flew to the RGIA from Johannesburg via Doha in the early hours on Monday.

Detailed examination of his checked-in baggage resulted in the recovery of 3 kg of heroin which was concealed beneath the base of his trolley bag.

The drug was seized and the person was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

