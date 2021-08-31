Hyderabad: Tollywood director Puri Jagannadh reaches ED office in connection with drug case

  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Aug 31st, 2021, 12:30:02hrs
Film director Puri Jagannadh (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 31 (ANI): Film director Puri Jagannadh on Tuesday reached Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad to appear before the agency officials in connection with a drugs case.

The case is related to the busting of a drug racket in 2017.
ED summoned several other film personalities of Tollywood in connection with the case.
The drugs racket was busted in July 2017 after the arrest of a musician and two others and a seizure of drugs from their possession. (ANI)

