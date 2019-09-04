Hyderabad traffic police launch awareness campaign on new rules

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Hyderabad Traffic Police have launched public campaigns to educate and create awareness amongst people about the new traffic rules, which are yet to be implemented.

Meetings are being held with different stakeholders including commercial vehicles' drivers and the general public to spread awareness about the recently passed Motor Vehicle Act, Additional Commissioner of Traffic Police Anil Kumar told ANI.

The police have put up posters to highlight the provisions of the new Act at major spots in the city.He said that there are concerns among people on the hefty fines introduced in the new Act but asserted that the rules will benefit the society in the long run. "People can save money by following traffic rules. The rules have been introduced for the benefit of the society," he said.Kumar said that the new traffic rules have brought a positive change among the people even if the rules have not come into effect."It is observed that the rate of traffic violations has decreased, people are wearing helmets, stopping at the stop line and following the traffic signals. In the next days, we are hoping to see more such change among the public," the policeman said.He said the city traffic police is waiting for the order from the State Transport Department to implement the new MV Act. (ANI)