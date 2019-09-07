Hyderabad University professor to participate in UNESCO expert group meeting on 'Information Development'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Professor J. Prabhakar Rao of University of Hyderabad has been invited to participate in UNESCO expert group meeting on "Information Development" in Kuala Lumpur.

Rao, Director of e-Learning Centre (ELC), University of Hyderabad will be presenting a paper on "Digital Wellness". He will also hold discussions with UNESCO officials to enhance cooperation between UNESCO and University of Hyderabad.



The University had recently launched the Digital Wellness website. The initiative was inaugurated by Vice-President M.Venkaiah Naidu (ANI)

