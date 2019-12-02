Hyderabad vet rape and murder: Locals hold candlelight march, seek capital punishment for rapists

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Local residents of Moosarambagh area on Sunday conducted candlelight march in protest against the brutal rape and murder case of the female veterinary doctor.

Condemning the incident, locals raised slogans and demanded capital punishment for the accused.

During the march, locals were seen holding placards stating, "Urgent need of hour, strict punishment to rapists", "Rape is not a punishment for poor judgement", "Forgetting is difficult, remembering is worse", "You are not a victim for sharing your story, you are survivor setting the world on fire with your story".

Seeking a rape-free India, the protestors said, "we don't need to talk about how it happened or what should have been done, we need to talk about what can be done now".Union Minister of State Sanjeev Balayan on Sunday met the Vet's kin and assured all possible help to them.Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao instructed the setting up of a fast track court to deal with the rape and murder case of the female veterinary doctor and promised stringent punishment for the perpetrators of the ghastly crime.Four persons have been arrested in the case so far and sent to the judicial remand of 14-days by a local court. The four accused have been identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu.Earlier on Saturday, three cops were suspended over alleged negligence in filing the FIR in connection with the rape and murder of the veterinarian."Sub-inspector M Ravi Kumar and Head Constables P Venu Gopal Reddy and A Sathyanarayana Goud have been placed under suspension till further orders based on the findings of a detailed inquiry," said Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar. (ANI)