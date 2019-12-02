Hyderabad vet's rape, murder rocks Parliament

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): The issue of rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinary doctor was raised in both houses of the Parliament on Monday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said he has given permission for discussion on the matter after Question Hour.

In the Rajya Sabha, on the other hand, lawmakers across party lines condemned the gruesome act and called for stricter laws against perpetrators.



The burnt body of the veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district last week. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

The police on Friday arrested four persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of the veterinary doctor.

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Prabhat Jha gave a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'increasing crime against women-specially the incident in Hyderabad'.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh gave Suspension of Business Notice in the Upper House under rule 267, over 'increasing crime against women and Hyderabad incident'.

Trinamool Congress, TMC, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Shiv Sena, Congress have also given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "gang rape and killing of girls in Hyderabad". (ANI)