Hyderabad woman alleges rape by autorickshaw driver

The 20-year-old, a resident of Santosh Nagar, lodged a complaint with the police that the auto driver raped her when she was on her way back from a lab in Mylardevpalli, where she works as a technician.

Hyderabad, Aug 19 (IANS) Even as Hyderabad police continued its efforts to crack the alleged gangrape of two women at government-run Osmania Hospital, a girl has claimed that she was raped by an autorickshaw driver while she was returning home from workplace on the night of August 17.

She alleged that the auto driver diverted the vehicle to another route, took her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her.

The complaint was registered at Santosh Nagar police station on August 18. Police reportedly found many inconsistencies in her statement. She was sent for medical examination. However, police found no prima facie evidence to corroborate her claim.

Police sources said she was now being questioned to find why she lodged the complaint. It is suspected that the woman did this to save herself from being scolded by the family as she was returning late.

A Pharmacy student had lodged a similar complaint in February this year. The 19-year-old had alleged that an auto driver abducted her while she was returning home from college and he along with his friends raped her. Police had found her in a semi-undressed and 'traumatic' state in Ghatkesar on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Rachakonda police, which investigated the case, found it to be a false complaint. The CCTV footage showed that she never took an auto rickshaw. Police found that she cooked up the story as she wanted to run away from her house. A few days after police found her complaint to be fake, the girl died by suicide at her uncle's house.

The young woman from Santosh Nagar lodged the rape compliant even as the police were trying to solve the mystery behind the alleged gang rape of two women at Gandhi Hospital.

A 38-year-old woman early this week lodged a complaint with the police that she and her elder sister were raped by a lab technician and his friends at the hospital. The complainant and her sister were accompanying her brother-in-law who was admitted to the hospital.

The complainant's 40-year-old sister remained untraced. Police were questioning the lab technician and a security guard but both have denied the allegations.

