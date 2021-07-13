Hyderabad woman announces Rs 30K reward for missing cat

Serina Natto had admitted her cat to Trusty Vet Multispecialty Pt Hospital at Jubilee Hills on June 23 after it fell sick after a family planning surgery.

Hyderabad, July 13 (IANS) A desperate pet owner in Hyderabad, on Tuesday, announced a Rs 30,000 reward for anyone providing information about her cat which went missing last month from a pet hospital.

The resident of Toli Chowki area in the city organised a media conference, where she told reporters that the cat named Ginger went missing from the hospital on June 24.

She alleged that she lost her eight-month-old cat due to the negligence of the hospital. She also said that the hospital staff is not trained in taking care of animals.

The pet owner, who has been taking care of the cat since its birth, released a poster announcing reward for anyone who helps trace her cat.

"A cry for help," reads the poster which also has the picture of the animal. "It's not the question of money. She needs immediate medical attention. It's almost 20 days and we are very worried about her safety," Natto said.

The woman said though it is a stray cat, they had been taking care of it and are very attached to it.

Natto said she also lodged a complaint at Raidurgam police station on June 27. Police said after receiving the complaint, they visited the hospital and spoke to local people to trace the cat but remained unsuccessful.

The pet owner also contacted the Regional Director of the Animal Husbandry Department. She also appealed to animal welfare organisations to come forward to help her.

--IANS

ms/vd