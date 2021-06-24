Hyderabad youth who crushed pedestrian under Mercedes arrested

Hyderabad, June 25 (IANS) Hyderabad police on Thursday arrested a youth who crushed a woman to death and injured five others under a Mercedes SUV he was driving rashly.

The accused is said to be son of a tobacco trader. The details of the accused are likely to be announced on Friday.

A 38-year-old woman, a beggar, was killed and five others injured when the overspeeding SUV rammed an auto-rickshaw and other vehicles in Shahali Banda in the old city of Hyderabad on Wednesday evening.