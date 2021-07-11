Hyderabad Zoo reopens after 70 days

Visitors were checked with thermal scanners before entering into the Zoo. Wearing of face masks has been made mandatory.

According to NZP Curator Subhadra Devi, 2,536 visitors visited the Zoo on the first day of reopening.

Hyderabad, July 11 (IANS) After nearly 70 days, the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) reopened to visitors on Sunday, duly following all the Covid-19 precautionary measures.

The Zoo officials made markings at the booking counters for maintaining social distance. Nearly 40 sanitiser dispensers were installed at different locations. All the wash rooms were sanitised and soap dispensers were placed.

The Zoo authorities made battery operated vehicles and toy train facilities available to visitors with 50 per cent occupancy.

The curator said signage boards on Covid-19 precautions were installed at different locations for the visitors along with penalties that shall be imposed upon violation.

Except the Safari Park, the Nocturnal Animal House, the Reptile House, the Aquarium, the Fossil Museum and the Natural History Museum, all facilities have been opened for visitors.

Officials said visitors with symptoms of cold and fever will not be allowed into the Zoo. Children below 10 years and adults above 65 years age have been advised to avoid visiting the Zoo, especially on weekends and public holidays.

--IANS

ms/vd