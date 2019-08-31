Hyderabadi youth sets Guinness World Record for one leg full contact knee strikes in 3 minutes

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): 23-year-old B Sai Deepak Patel set a new Guinness World Record by doing 87 one leg full contact knee strikes in 3 minutes while wearing 5-kilogram ankle weights.

Deepak already has two other records, namely most full contact elbow strikes in one minute (alternate elbows),142, and most full contact knee strikes in three minutes (one leg) 175 to his name.



Sharing an email he received from the World Records body, which acknowledged his achievement, Patel said he credited his guru and Grandmaster M Jayanth Reddy for the guidance which made him possible to set this record.

Deepak broke the record on April 7 following which a certificate was issued by the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Hyderabadi lad dedicated his achievement to the Indian Army personnel who laid down their lives while safeguarding the nation and wants to promote the Fit India movement through this record. (ANI)

