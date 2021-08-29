Hyderabadis enjoy Sunday evening on traffic-free Tank Bund

Starting with this Sunday, the Hyderabad police imposed traffic restrictions making Tank Bund road traffic free from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Sunday.

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (IANS) Citizens thronged the Tank Bund to enjoy the Sunday evening on the banks of picturesque Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city as the police made the entire road traffic free for five hours.

Large number of people descended on the popular hangout spot to enjoy the pleasant evening. Several families were seen either standing along the lake to capture the beautiful view of the water and surroundings or spending time on the green lawns or open spaces on the other side of the road.

With the police diverting traffic at both the ends, the citizens enjoyed a walk on the 2.2 km long road, which connects twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Children were a happy as they were seen playing around, cycling or skating.

Less than a week after Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao suggested to Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to work on an idea to impose traffic restrictions on Tank Bund every Sunday evening, the police drew a traffic diversion plan and started implementing it.

The Police Commissioner along with other officials visited Tank Bund to personal see the arrangements made. He interacted with some citizens, who thanked him for making the stretch traffic free.

Anjani Kumar said the government had taken various steps for beautification of Tank Bund and for making it one of the most sought after tourist destinations in the city.

"Tank Bund is a symbol of Hyderabad. It is compared with tourist places in foreign countries. The beautification and now making it traffic free on every Sunday evening are to ensure that people spend quality time with their families," he said.

The police provided parking arrangements for the visitors at couple of places on both the ends. Vehicles were diverted through lower Tank Bund and Necklace Road to facilitate smooth movement of traffic between the twin cities.

It was on August 24 that K. T. Rama Rao had asked Hyderabad police to consider and plan traffic curbs during evening hours every Sunday on iconic Tank Bund. He liked a suggestion by a citizen on Twitter to restrict traffic movement every Sunday evening as there is total chaos and families struggle to cross the road.

Tank Bund is frequented morning walkers, families enjoying an evening and watching the sunset over 450-year-old lake. The stretch has spacious footpaths on either side and it is also famous for series of statues of Telugu icons including poets, freedom fighters, and leaders.

Tank Bund place got a face lift early this year with the installation of specially designed cast iron railing, grills and designer lamp posts.

Hussain Sagar, thanks to its strategic location and natural beauty, and with boating facilities and surrounding parks, food joints and Imax theatre, is the oldest and popular hangout place for citizens.

Hundreds of families spend their evenings or leisure time around the lake. The place bustles with tourists walking along the foreshore, taking a boat ride, clicking selfies at 'Love Hyderabad' sculpture, which was added a few years ago. Every day large number of people throng Lumbini Park, NTR Garden, Sanjeevaiah Park, play games at People's Plaza and enjoy tasty food at Eat Street.

