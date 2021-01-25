Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar gets a facelift

The historic Tank Bund road on the picturesque lake, which divides the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, is sporting a new charm with the installation of specially designed cast iron railing, grills and designer lamp posts.

Hyderabad, Jan 25 (IANS) Hussain Sagar, the most popular hangout place in Hyderabad, is getting a major face lift.

The municipal administration officials said the first phase of works taken up at an estimated cost of Rs. 38 crore will be completed in a month.

Families can enjoy relaxed evenings on 2.2 km long stretch with much more beautiful view of over 450-year-old lake.

Sidewalks are being renovated with flamed granite on the footpaths and granite kerbs on either side. No digging of the place would be ensured for future as the ducts for various utilities like electric cables are being permanently facilitated. To add glitter to the place especially designed cast iron railing, grills and aligned designer lamp posts and lights are being installed

The beautification works are part of municipal administration and urban development minister K. T. Rama Rao's vision to turn Tank Bund into a world class city square representing modern prosperous Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has taken up the beautification works which include street furniture, kiosks and decorative lightings.

The authorities are also creating facilities for the citizens, including seating, shopping and parking. In the subsequent phase they plan to develop Lake View Night Bazar along the lake.

Hussain Sagar thanks to its strategic location and natural beauty and with boating facilities and surrounding parks, food joints and Imax theatre is the oldest and popular hangout place for citizens.

Hundreds of families spend their evenings or leisure time around the lake. The place bustles with tourists walking along the foreshore, taking a boat ride, clicking selfies at 'Love Hyderabad' sculpture, which was added a few years ago. Every day large number of people throng Lumbini Park, NTR Garden, Sanjeevaiah Park, play games at People's Plaza and enjoy tasty food at Eat Street.

In 2016, the place added another attraction with installation of 72 by 108 feet national flag on 291-feet high flag post at Sanjeevaiah Park.

An artificial island, built of dredged sediments, is also taking shape adding another attraction to the lake.

Telangana Martyrs' Memorial, being built in the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the separate Telangana state, is also coming up near the lake and is expected to add beauty to the place.

The massive memorial being built in three lakh square feet will have a museum, a meeting hall, a photo gallery and an art gallery. It will also have a world class convention hall and restaurants.

It was in 1980s that N. T. Rama Rao, the then Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, had given facelift to Hussain Sagar. He installed statues of 33 eminent Telugu personalities However, the move came under criticism from some environmentalists as this eat into the free space.

He also got 58-feet tall Buddha statue installed on the 'Rock of Gibraltar' in the middle of the lake The statue was hewn out of a white granite rocket, weighing 450 tonnes, Carved by 200 sculptors for two years, it was installed in 1992 on a red lotus pedestal.

--IANS

ms/rt