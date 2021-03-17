Hyundai Motor's Elantra selected as best car model of 2021 by Hispanic Motor Press

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/Global Economic): Hyundai Motor Co's all-new Elantra (referred to as Avante in South Korea) model that began to be officially sold in the U.S. late last year, is receiving successively favourable reviews in the US market.



Hyundai Motor's subsidiary Hyundai Motor America and various other media outlets reported that the seventh-generation Hyundai Elantra was recognized as 2021's Car Model of the Year at the Hispanic Motor Press Awards (HMPA).

More than 20 jurors make up the jury panel of the HMPAs, and the panel is comprised of Hispanic automotive journalists working in the U.S., content creators, and industry influencers. The panel evaluates vehicles based on criteria that include driving performance, safety, and environmental impact to select the top vehicles of a particular year.

Hyundai Elantra was named the best car model of 2021 from receiving the highest score after evaluations were done on more than 100 new cars released last year and this year that were shortlisted, according to Hyundai Motor America.

The Elantra is a popular car model that ranks within the top ten most-purchased new cars by Hispanic consumers.

Ricardo Rodriguez-Long, founder of the Hispanic Motor Press pointed out that Hispanic buyers "represent 30 percent of the growth in new-vehicle sales," and said the vehicles selected by this year's HMPAs "are considered significant automobiles in the market, as they meet the needs and desires of Hispanic consumers."

Jose Munoz, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America, thanked the Hispanic Motor Press jury for the honour and said the new Elantra model "provides exciting driving dynamics and the most progressive in-car experience in its class with many segment-first features."

"The Elantra family now also includes a first-ever Hybrid version with up to 54 MPG combined fuel economy rating (EPA estimated) and the N Line performance model that enthusiasts will love," he added. (ANI/Global Economic)

