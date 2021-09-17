  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. I aim to harness tech for everyone's benefit: Teen coder-author Paarth Arya (IANS Interview)

I aim to harness tech for everyone's benefit: Teen coder-author Paarth Arya (IANS Interview)

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Sep 17th, 2021, 13:00:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Vishnu Makhijani
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features