I am confident Nadda will be elected as BJP national president, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that he is confident that JP Nadda will be elected as the national president of the BJP.

When asked about the work done by BJP president Amit Shah in the past five years, Singh said, "The work which the party did under the leadership of Amit Shah in the past five years was unparalleled. He took BJP to new heights through his organisational skills."When asked about challenges ahead of Nadda, Singh said, "The challenges are there all the time but we know the art of winning over challenges."Ahead of the nomination process for the election of the BJP national president, senior leaders including Amit Shah, and Nitin Gadkari on Monday reached the party headquarters here at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.Union Ministers, Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Goa CM Pramod Sawant, leaders, state chiefs and general secretaries are also present there.As per the party sources, BJP working president JP Nadda is set to be the party chief and would be elected unopposed. Nadda will file his nomination today.A former Himachal Pradesh minister, Nadda has organisational experience and became party's working president in June 2019 after the ruling party swept the Lok Sabha elections.Nadda will replace Shah who is currently serving as Union Home Minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet and had been serving as party chief till now.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate the newly elected BJP president later today at the party headquarters. (ANI)