I am fine, being discharged from hospital : Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah who was admitted to a hospital on December 11 for angioplasty treatment, said that he is fine and was being discharged from the hospital.



He, however, said that doctors have advised him rest for a fortnight.

"I am being discharged from the hospital today. I am totally fine now. The doctors have advised me to take rest for 10-15 days," said Siddaramaiah.

He was admitted to a hospital here after he complained of chest pain on December 11. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa paid him a visit on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah had denied the 'rumours' about his health and termed them as 'baseless'.

"Rumours about my health are baseless. I am healthy and fine. I have come to the doctor for a regular health check-up so there is no need to worry," Siddaramaiah had tweeted. (ANI)

