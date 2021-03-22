I am not afraid of raids, says Kamal Haasan

The MNM leader said the raids by the Central agencies would not find anything from his residence. The superstar was speaking to mediapersons at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu where he is contesting in a three cornered fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the MNM.

Chennai, March 22 (IANS) Kamal Haasan, the actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President, said he is not afraid of raids and that the Central agencies are threatening him.

Haasan said the BJP is trying to intimidate its political opponents using the central agencies, adding that he would not budge under such threats.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan's former partner and South Indian actor Gautami said he does not stand a chance to win from Coimbatore South Assembly constituency and that the BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan is politically more mature and accepted by the people in this constituency than Haasan.

Gautami, who has joined the BJP is conducting an extensive campaign at Coimbatore South against Kamal Haasan. She had complained that the MNM President did not stand by her after she was diagnosed with cancer and later separated from him.

MNM Tamil Nadu state treasurer, Chandrasekaran's residence and office premises were raided by the Income Tax department and other central agencies last Monday. They had unearthed Rs 11.25 crore in cash and nearly Rs 80 crore of unaccounted income.

Chandrasekaran deals in the yarn trading business along with several other businesses. The MNM had alleged that the raid was following the candidature of BJP Tamil Nadu State President, L. Murugan, from Dharapuram (reserved) Assembly constituency.

Chandrasekaran's offices were in Dharapuram and the MNM had alleged that the raids were to help Murugan.

