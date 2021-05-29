'I am ready to touch your feet': Mamata appeals to PM Modi to withdraw order recalling Bengal chief secy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the Central government's order to recall West Bengal Alapan Bandyopadhyay from the state and alleged that the Centre is not letting the state government work.



"I felt bad. They humiliated me by running the one-sided information circulated by the PMO. When I was working, they were doing this. For the sake of people, I am ready to touch your feet. Stop this political vendetta. I request Prime Minister to withdraw this order of Chief Secretary (being attached to DoPT) and let us work," Banerjee told reporters here.

"There should be some courtesy. The Centre is not letting the State work. Do not insult me like this, do not defame Bengal. Bengal is my priority and I will never put it in danger. I will remain a security guard for the people here. My Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Finance Secretary have been attending meetings all the time. They are working for the Centre, when will they do the State job. Do not you think it is a political vendetta," she said.

The central government on Friday issued an order to recall West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay from the State and deputed him to the Department of Personnel and Training, Delhi. Bandyopadhyay has to report to North Block by May 31.

The development took place after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with the state chief secretary skipped the review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday aftermath of Cyclone Yaas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district to take stock of the post-cyclonic situation. Mamata Banerjee was supposed to attained the meeting.

However, she arrived late by 30 minutes and handed him over reports of damage caused by the impact of Cyclone Yaas. Following this, she and the state chief secretary left for her "pre-scheduled" meeting at Digha. (ANI)