I am sure he will recover and return home soon: Uma Bharti meet Kalyan Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): BJP leader Uma Bharti on Wednesday went to meet Kalyan Singh, the former CM of UP who is admitted to PGI hospital, Lucknow.



"Respected Kalyan Singh Ji is like my elder brother. He is amongst the great leaders of BJP and is unwell. I have come to see him, I am sure he will recover and return home very soon," she said after meeting Singh.

"His contribution towards the politics of India can never be forgotten..." she added.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited former state chief minister Kalyan Singh at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow and enquired about his health status.

As per the hospital bulletin on Tuesday, former Governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh's health status is still critical and he is on a life-saving support system.

"He has been on continuous dialysis. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert Consultants," the had hospital said. (ANI)

