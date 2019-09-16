I am unaware of the agenda: Pramod Tiwari on Trump joining Modi at 'Howdy Modi!' event

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Monday said that he is unaware about the agenda behind US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting at the "Howdy Modi!' event in Houston.

"I don't know about the programme details but the meeting of any two country leaders should be welcomed. The thing which is important is the agenda of that meeting. What is the agenda of that meeting? With what purpose is Trump and Modi meeting? Is the agenda behind the meeting is in the national interest? I am unaware of the agenda so cannot comment on it," Tiwari said.



Over 50,000 people have already been registered for the event, which will be hosted by the Texas India Forum.

Trump's presence was confirmed by the White House yesterday, in a statement that read, "On Sunday, September 22, 2019, President Donald J Trump will travel to Houston, Texas, and Wapakoneta, Ohio, to underscore the important partnerships between the United States and India, and Australia. In Houston, President Trump will participate in an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India."

The 'Howdy Modi!' summit, with the theme of "Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" will highlight the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for the last seven decades as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations. (ANI)

