I am with you, be courageous, Modi to ISRO scientists (2nd Lead)

Interacting with the gloomy-faced scientists at the control room of the ISTRAC, the Prime Minister said: "Whatever you have done till now is no mean feat."

"The the nation is proud of you. You all have served the nation and done a great service to science and mankind. Move ahead with lots of courage. I am with you, hope for the best," he said, patting ISRO Chairman K. Sivan on the back.

Trying to uplift the mood and boost the anxious scientists' morale, Modi, with a smile, said: "From my side I congratulate all of you... you all performed a great service to the nation, science, and mankind."

Expressing appreciation for their efforts, he said: "We are learning a lot and would continue doing so in future. This journey would continue... Move ahead with courage. "The nation believes in your competence. Wish you all the best, thank you." The Prime Minister also interacted with the students present there to witness the landing and patiently answered their questions, including on how to motivate oneself. In a series of tweets subsequently, Modi said: "India is proud of our scientists! They've given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be! "Chairman @isro gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme." <br>