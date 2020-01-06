I believe Trump referred to 2012 car bomb attack when asserting Tehran's link to Delhi terror plot: Chidambaram

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said that he believes US President Donald Trump referred to the 2012 attack on an Israeli diplomat's wife in his assertion that slain Iranian military commander Major General Qassem Soleimani was responsible for terror plots in New Delhi.



Speaking to reporters here, Chidambaram, who was the Union Home Minister in 2012 in the UPA government, said, "I assume President Donald Trump was referring to attack on Israeli lady diplomat who was very seriously injured. I think we identified two of the perpetrators but we never traced them. I think they fled the country. That is my recollection but only Delhi Police can confirm it."

In his statement after the US airstrikes in Baghdad, Trump had said that slain Iranian military commander Soleimani had "contributed to terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London."

A bomb explosion on an Israeli diplomatic car on 13 February 2012 in New Delhi had wounded the wife of the then Israeli defense attache, among others. The incident had led to the accusations against the Iranian state. (ANI)

