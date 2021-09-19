I-Core ponzi scam: CBI summons West Bengal minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned West Bengal minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia on Monday in connection with the I-Core ponzi scam, sources said.



The agency would question the minister at his residence as he refused to appear at the agency's Salt Lake office, citing his age as the reason.

"Minister Manas Bhunia has been summoned and asked to appear in CBI Salt Lake office, but the minister refused to appear in CBI office, citing that he is old and is a senior citizen," sources said.

"So, CBI is likely to examine him on Monday at his suitable place (Residence/office)," they added.

The CBI has also summoned I-Core chit fund chief on Monday for questioning.

Earlier, in the said chit fund case, the CBI had questioned Minister Partha Chatterjee for nearly two hours in connection with his alleged involvement.

The I-Core raised money from the public by several fraudulent schemes floated by it.

The CBI had taken over the investigation of Saradha and other ponzi scam cases on the orders of the Supreme Court on May 9, 2014. (ANI)

