I-Day: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi unfurls tricolour in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): As a part of 73rd Independence Day celebration, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday hoisted the national flag here.

While unfurling the flag at Old City near Madina Chowk, he was seen singing the national anthem.



Meanwhile, earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in Delhi and addressed the nation.

Before coming to Red Fort, Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

The Samadhi at the Red Fort was decorated with orange, white and yellow colour flowers.

On 15th August 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted independent India's national flag at the Red Fort. Since then, every year, continuing the decades-long tradition, the Prime minister of the country hoists the national flag at the monument. (ANI)

