I-Day: DC GN Itoo unfurls tricolour in Baramulla district of J-K

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The Deputy Commissioner of Baramulla Dr GN Itoo on Thursday hoisted the tricolour to mark the 73rd Independence Day celebrations at the District Police Lines in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A parade by the contingents of District Police, Central Reserve Police Force, Indian Reserve Police (IRP), JKAP and school children was a part of the series of the event organised on the day.The DC in his speech stressed the promotion of national integration, communal harmony and peace and also spoke about the development scenario of the district.A variety of cultural programmes depicting the cultural diversity and heritage of Jammu and Kashmir were presented.Similar functions were also held at Sub Divisional and Tehsil levels in the district. (ANI)