I-Day celebrated in Jharkhand

Speaking at an event at the Morabadi ground, Das thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revoking Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and making India "one nation".

"In the last five years, poverty has declined in the state. As per a UNDP report, Jharkhand is on top of declining poverty. Poverty was declining at a rate of 4.8 per cent," he said.

"The state government has launched the Krishi Ashirwad scheme to help farmers who will get Rs 5,000 per acre of land for cultivation. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, 57 lakh of the 68 lakh families will get benefits in the state."

Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu hoisted the Tricolour in Dumka city.