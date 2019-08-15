I-Day: J-K Guv unfurls tricolour in Srinagar, says regional identity is not at stake

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday hoisted the national flag at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium in Srinagar to mark the occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day.

On the occasion, Malik called the Centre's decision to abrogate Art 370 a historic one."The changes that the Central Government has brought are not only historic but also open a new door for the development of the people of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh," he said addressing the gathering here.The Governor assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that their identity is not at stake and has not been tampered with.He added that the constitution of India allows different regional identities to flourish.The Independence Day celebration comes just weeks after the Centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status by repealing Article 370.Security was heightened in the area after the Centre withdrew the special status and passed the Jammu and Kashmir(Reorganization) Act, 2019, bifurcating it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it. (ANI)