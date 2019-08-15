I-Day: PM Modi announces development roadmap

New Delhi: Prime MInister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed his government's decision to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying that it was a step towards realising the dream of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 73rd Independence Day, Modi also said with the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, the dream of "One Nation, One Constitution" has been realised, as he lashed out at the opposition speaking against the move, asking if they felt it was so necessary why didn't they make it permanent in the past 70 years.

PM Modi: We do not believe in creating problems or dragging them. In less than 70 days of our new Government, Article 370 was revoked, and in both Houses of Parliament, 2/3rd of the members supported this move. #IndiaIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/yiwlTT4cfo — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

PM Modi: The old system in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh led to corruption, nepotism but there was injustice when it came to rights of women, children, Dalits, tribal communities.The dreams of sanitation workers were incomplete. How can we accept this? https://t.co/gpvXxPtA1q August 15, 2019

The Prime Minister in his address to nation said that the governments stands for people who are affected due to the floods causing major havoc across the country.

PM Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on 73rd #IndiaIndependenceDay: Today, when we are marking Independence Day, many of our citizens are suffering due to floods in various parts of the country. We stand in solidarity with those who are affected by the floods. pic.twitter.com/yGCKlL1MTS — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

Corruption must be removed is PM's mantra.

PM Modi: Every effort towards removing corruption and black money is welcome. These are issues that have plagued India for 70 years. Let us always reward honesty. pic.twitter.com/qMPd9MOr3r — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

PM Modi spoke on the need to control population explosion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on #IndiaIndependenceDay: Population explosion in the country will create various problems for the coming generations. Those who follow the policy of small family also contribute to the development of the nation, it is also a form of patriotism. pic.twitter.com/i4MtqucqhK — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

He added that his government had taken important steps to end triple talaq, for the welfare of farmers and traders and also to make the medical sector even more people friendly.

PM: Remember how scared Muslim women were, those who suffered due to practice of Triple Talaq, but we ended that. When Islamic nations can ban it then why can't we? When we can ban Sati, when we can take strong steps against female infanticide, child marriage, then why not this? pic.twitter.com/8yZaefwIK9 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

Talking about water conservation, the Prime Minister said: "India understands the importance of water conservation and thus, a new Ministry for 'Jal Shakti' has been created."

PM Modi: The country fully understands the importance of water conservation and that is why a ministry for Jal Shakti has been formed. Steps have been taken to make the medical sector even more people friendly. #IndiaIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/wr5VUZ0qJL — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

He also paid tribute to the those who laid their lives for the independence of the nation.

"There were many who laid their lives for the nation. Many were hanged to death for our freedom. Today I remember all of them. Today, for the development of our free India, everybody who has contributed to this, I remember all of them."

In last 70 days, the government ended 60 unimportant laws.

$5 Trillion Economy Target Achievable, Says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government will invest a massive Rs 100 lakh crore on developing modern infrastructure that will aid in nearly doubling the size of the Indian economy to USD 5 trillion in the next five years.

PM Modi: Today according to the needs of the 21st century, modern infrastructure is being set up. We have decided to invest Rs 100 lakh crore on the country's infrastructure. #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/ivFpnGMmnv — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

PM Modi: Today, the Government in India is stable, policy system is predictable. World is eager to trade with India. We are working to keep prices under check and speed up development. The fundamentals of our economy are strong pic.twitter.com/CdTSqEz4pF — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

Less of government in people's lives.

"People's thinking has changed. Earlier, people were happy with merely a plan to make a railway station. Now people ask - when will Vande Bharat Express come to my area. People do not want only good railway stations or bus stations, they ask - when is a good airport coming. Earlier the aspiration was to have a good mobile phone but now, people aspire better data speed. Times are changing and we have to accept that," the PM says.

"Whatever one may say, it is necessary for the people to aspire and desire things in life. Nothing wrong in wanting more in life. We will increase investment in infrastructure so that everyone will have access to facilities," the PM assures.

PM: We need to fight terrorism.

PM Modi: Those who give protection to terrorism and support it must be exposed. Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka also are affected by terrorism. All countries in the world need to come together to fight this menace pic.twitter.com/Ca56o8nOGB — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

PM Narendra Modi: From the ramparts of the Red Fort, I extend my greetings to the people of Afghanistan, who are celebrating 100 years of freedom. #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/yF0xx5uvu6 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

'India will have a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). This is going to make the forces even more effective.'

PM Modi: Our security forces are our pride. To further enhance coordination between our forces, I announce a big decision today,India will now have a Chief of Defence Staff- CDS. This is going to make the forces even more strong pic.twitter.com/sLH3wnuyrp — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

'Respect for wealth creators'

The PM also has a message for the corporate sector and big industrialists. "Wealth creation is a great national service. Let us never see wealth creators with suspicion. Only when wealth is created, wealth will be distributed. Wealth creation is absolutely essential. Those who create wealth are India's wealth and we respect them," the PM says.

PM on fight against the use of plastic.

PM Modi: Can we free India from single use plastic? Time for implementing this idea is now.Let a important step in this direction be made on 2nd October. #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/Bed1My0WNp — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

PM Modi also spoke on the efforts that should be mad eon tourism, digital economy and Make in India.

PM Narendra Modi: India has so much to offer. I know people travel to different countries for holidays but can we think of visiting at least 15 tourist destinations in India before 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom pic.twitter.com/gDAf8OUZBu — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

"India has much to offer. I know people travel abroad for holidays but can we think of visiting at least 15 tourist destinations across India before 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom." "Yes to digital payment, no to cash! Can we make this our motto? Let us further the use of digital payments all over the nation." "Our priority should be a 'Made in India' product. Can we think of consuming local products, improving rural economy and the MSME sector."

Prime Minister concluded the speech and met children at Red Fort while making and exit.