I-Day: PM Modi announces development roadmap

Last Updated: Thu, Aug 15, 2019 10:12 hrs
Modi

New Delhi: Prime MInister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed his government's decision to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying that it was a step towards realising the dream of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 73rd Independence Day, Modi also said with the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, the dream of "One Nation, One Constitution" has been realised, as he lashed out at the opposition speaking against the move, asking if they felt it was so necessary why didn't they make it permanent in the past 70 years.

The Prime Minister in his address to nation said that the governments stands for people who are affected due to the floods causing major havoc across the country.

Corruption must be removed is PM's mantra.

PM Modi spoke on the need to control population explosion.

He added that his government had taken important steps to end triple talaq, for the welfare of farmers and traders and also to make the medical sector even more people friendly.

Talking about water conservation, the Prime Minister said: "India understands the importance of water conservation and thus, a new Ministry for 'Jal Shakti' has been created."

He also paid tribute to the those who laid their lives for the independence of the nation.

"There were many who laid their lives for the nation. Many were hanged to death for our freedom. Today I remember all of them. Today, for the development of our free India, everybody who has contributed to this, I remember all of them."

In last 70 days, the government ended 60 unimportant laws.

$5 Trillion Economy Target Achievable, Says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government will invest a massive Rs 100 lakh crore on developing modern infrastructure that will aid in nearly doubling the size of the Indian economy to USD 5 trillion in the next five years.

Less of government in people's lives.

"People's thinking has changed. Earlier, people were happy with merely a plan to make a railway station. Now people ask - when will Vande Bharat Express come to my area. People do not want only good railway stations or bus stations, they ask - when is a good airport coming. Earlier the aspiration was to have a good mobile phone but now, people aspire better data speed. Times are changing and we have to accept that," the PM says.

"Whatever one may say, it is necessary for the people to aspire and desire things in life. Nothing wrong in wanting more in life. We will increase investment in infrastructure so that everyone will have access to facilities," the PM assures.

PM: We need to fight terrorism.

'India will have a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). This is going to make the forces even more effective.'

'Respect for wealth creators'

The PM also has a message for the corporate sector and big industrialists. "Wealth creation is a great national service. Let us never see wealth creators with suspicion. Only when wealth is created, wealth will be distributed. Wealth creation is absolutely essential. Those who create wealth are India's wealth and we respect them," the PM says.

PM on fight against the use of plastic.

PM Modi also spoke on the efforts that should be mad eon tourism, digital economy and Make in India.

"India has much to offer. I know people travel abroad for holidays but can we think of visiting at least 15 tourist destinations across India before 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom." "Yes to digital payment, no to cash! Can we make this our motto? Let us further the use of digital payments all over the nation." "Our priority should be a 'Made in India' product. Can we think of consuming local products, improving rural economy and the MSME sector."

Prime Minister concluded the speech and met children at Red Fort while making and exit.

