I didn't sit on Tagore's chair: Shah clarifies on Congress' charge

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Hitting out at the Congress floor leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, for accusing him of sitting on the chair of Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore during his recent visit to West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that he didn't sit on the chair, but instead sat on a window.

Referring to a letter by the Vice-Chancellor of Visva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan, which was founded by Tagore, Shah made it clear in the Lower House that Chowdhury's claim that he violated the dignity of the place was completely wrong.

Shah maintained that there was no violation by him during his visit to the place as he didn't sit on the chair, but sat on a window.

He also requested the chair to remove the allegation levelled against him by the Congress leader and keep his clarification and evidence in the records of the House.

"I did not sit on Rabindranath Tagore's chair. I want to clarify in the Lok Sabha that I did not intend to hurt any sentiments," Shah said.

He also showed some pictures of former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, a visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister as well as a few other political leaders sitting on the window to sign the visitor's book at Tagore's abode in Shantiniketan.

Earlier, Chowdhury had accused Shah of sitting on Tagore's chair during his visit to Shantiniketan in December last year.

"...Rabindranath Tagore was born there. At least do your studies. Then he (Shah) goes and sits on the chair used by Tagore. That's showing disrespect," Chowdhury had said.

Shah later attacked the Congress for "misleading" the House as well as the country.

