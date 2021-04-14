I don't think about who is at top and who isn't: Subodh Gupta

Known for employing localised metaphors in some of his best known works -- steel tiffin boxes, thalis and bicycles to reflect upon the transformation of the Indian social landscape, an exhibition of Gupta's latest paintings along with those of Jitesh Kallat, titled 'Confabulations: New Painting' was recently held at Nature Morte in the capital.
"But my art always poses a global question -- of food, how we eat, what rituals surround it, what ideas and objects sit at tables across the world. In some ways these questions are the same across cultures. For me, to ask these questions is a way to build awareness about how we live on this planet," says the artist.
For someone who brought the world on the same table by cooking at Art Basel as part of his performance piece, he smiles, "I've always said that if I wasn't an artist, I would be a chef. Maybe they are not different after all. I love cooking and it's as simple as that. I'm constantly trying new recipes and reading about those who take an interest in the topic. In fact the title of my Art Basel performance is from Charles Malamoud's book. I was very taken by how he talks about the philosophy of Indian food and wanted to translate that into a performance. Perhaps my only regret was not being able to feed the average person through that. I hope to one day make it a public art project that is not specific to an art crowd," says the artist who was born in Khagaul in Bihar.
As the conversation veers towards the current state of art schools in India, Gupta, a pass-out from College of Art and Craft in Patna says he is terribly saddened by the fact that nothing has changed in the past 30 years.
"The younger generation has a lot of potential, but in India, we see a serious lack of governmental support to art institutions. Some private players have sought to fill this gap, such as the Shiv Nadar school of Art, but we need to see many more of them. Perhaps even one that is initiated by artists themselves. I still remember that I was not given even a single class of art history in my six years of art school. Therefore, I am a great believer in self-learning actually."
The artist, who did theatre for around five years feels that it has been instrumental in shaping him and he would even say that those years were his real art school.
"I used to act, do set design, make posters, and even sell tickets -- so it was really a versatile education. It gave me the love for putting on a show. That's where I picked up this idea of staging something for an audience. When you take that to visual art, you are your own most intimate audience. Even today, the way I stage my installations, they are big because they are loud, almost screaming - Look at me! So retaining that performative aspect of my training has been critical in the way I make art now," says Gupta who is married to major contemporary artist, Bharti Kher.
Through the decades that he has been making art, Gupta says that there is a language that has developed over time. "Some things get simpler and yet others get tougher. The idea is to keep looking for that same thing over and over again, the very thin line between what is art and not."
(Sukant Deepak can be contacted at sukant.d@ians.in)
--IANS
sukant/pgh