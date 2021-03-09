'I have a certain level', Jyotiraditya Scindia's response to Rahul Gandhi's backbencher remarks

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday reacting to Rahul Gandhi's backbencher remarks said that he did not wish to comment as he has maintained a certain level in the past one year and has always stood above that level.



"I don't wish to comment as I have maintained a certain level in the past one year and has always stood above that level." Jyotiraditya Scindia told reporters in the parliament.

While speaking to ANI Scindia said it would have been a different situation, had Rahul Gandhi been concerned the same way as he is now when he was in Congress.

"I wish Rahul Gandhi was as concerned when I was in the congress party as he is when I am not in the congress party that is all I want to say on Rahul Gandhi remarks," he said.

Rahul Gandhi, while interacting with youth congress national office-bearers in Delhi yesterday, said, "Scindia could have become a chief minister with Congress, but has become backbencher in BJP."

Last year in March Scindia tendered his resignation and mentioned 'Time to move on', after having been a primary member of the Congress party for the last 18 years.' (ANI)