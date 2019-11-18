I have not been loved like this ever: Kanika Kapoor

"I think I have been very lucky. My journey in the music industry has been fabulous. I don't think I have been loved like this ever, Kanika, who performed on the second day of the Palate Fest in the national capital, told IANSlife.

She added: "But I have to say there's a lot of hard work that's gone behind everything you see today. Everything small you see has so much behind it. There's a lot of patience which I have, have been through lots of lows and highs."

Kanika feels that being a performing artiste gives her the opportunity to connect with people whereas playback singing is an expression for her.

"It's (playback) definitely much harder than live concerts as while in the latter you are flowy but for the former you have to be in a certain mood, and very well prepared." She, however, feels being in the industry also makes you prone to being judged if something goes wrong. "We are human beings. We cannot be pitch perfect all the time and be our 100 per cent. We perform for two hours or 90 minutes which is a difficult task." On the work front, Kanika has a line-up of new songs coming up in the next 10 days. She has lent her voice in "Ragini MMS 3" with Ekta Kapoor and Sunny Leone. (Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)