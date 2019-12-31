I'll pay amount myself: Scooter owner on getting challan after Priyanka's ride in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): "I will myself pay the challan amount of Rs 6,300", said Rajdeep Singh, who is the owner of the scooter which gave a ride to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on December 28 in Lucknow.



A challan was issued against Singh whose scooter was driven by Congress leader Dheeraj Gurjar to reach the residence of former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who was arrested for protesting against the amended Citizenship Act last week. During the ride, both Gurjar and Gandhi were seen not wearing helmets.

"I was going towards Polytechnic crossing when I saw Priyanka and Dheeraj Gurjar. Dheeraj requested for my scooter because Priyanka belongs to such a big family. I could not refuse to give her my vehicle," Singh told ANI.

He continued, "On December 29, I got to know about challan from the news. The challan amount was Rs 6,300. I will pay challan amount myself. I cannot take the challan amount from Priyanka or Congress."

On Saturday, after the police tried to stop her, Priyanka rode pillion on the party worker's scooter to reach the former IPS officer's residence, where she met his family members. (ANI)

