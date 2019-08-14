I might be shot dead by followers of Godse, says Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that he might be killed by the followers of Nathuram Godse, who shot Mahatma Gandhi dead since he is against the abrogation of Article 370, which was recently scrapped by Central the government.

"They have a love for Kashmir, and not for Kashmiris. They are only concerned with power and not about justice and service. Does Article 19 not apply there? Is this emergency? Those who support BJP are being given internet connection and helicopter for transport. Won't you allow 80 lakh people to do a telephonic conversation?... This government has forgotten the Constitution," he told reporters here.Responding to allegations that he is helping Pakistan in spreading rumours in Jammu and Kashmir, Owaisi said: "I believe that one day I will be shot dead. I believe that Godse's followers will do that. They will shot me like they shot Mahatma Gandhi. I don't have anything to do with Pakistan."The AIMIM chief said that the Central government's move to abrogate Article 370 is against the Constitution. "We demand that those who have been arrested should be released," he said.Owaisi alleged the whole idea behind the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories is to change the demography of the state."The idea is to change the demography of Kashmir and to have a non-Muslim chief minister from the BJP only. That is why the state has been bifurcated," he said.The AIMIM chief further said the special provisions related to Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, and Himachal Pradesh will also be scrapped by the government soon."I'm an MP but can I go to Arunachal Pradesh and Lakshadweep? I've to take a permit for it. Can I buy land in the scheduled areas of Assam, I can't. I'm telling the people of Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, and Himachal that what happened to J-K will happen to them as well," he said."This government is talking to Naga separatists. They have not even surrendered their weapons yet. When a big Naga leader passed away, they had their own flag there along with the tricolour. People from the government went there. Didn't they remember two flags then? Who are you trying to fool," asked Owaisi. (ANI)