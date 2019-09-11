I might reconsider my resignation if Congress changes stand on Article 370 : Maha leader Kripashankar Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): A day after former Maharashtra Minister and senior Congress leader Kripashankar Singh resigned from the party he said that he might reconsider his decision if Congress party changes its stand on Article 370.

"The party must understand that the issue of Article 370 is not the issue of any party but of the nation. Many leaders of the party have contacted me since yesterday, and I said to them that if Congress changes its stand on Article 370 and I got convinced about the changed stand I will reconsider my decision," said Kripashankar Singh.

Over the speculations of him joining BJP ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra, he said that "right decision will be taken at the right time"."Till date, no talks have taken place about me joining the BJP. I use to talk to leaders of various political parties but that doesn't mean that I am planning to join them. I can only say that the right decision would be taken at right time," he said.He said that he was told by the party to not come in the screening committee meeting of the party regarding the forthcoming Assembly polls in Mumbai and rather give suggestions in writing."Yesterday, I was told that I need not come to the screening committee meeting and give my suggestion in writing. While in the invitation that I received through the message clearly stated that I am invited for discussion over 36 seats in Mumbai," said Singh.A few days ago, he had expressed his dissent on the party line on abrogation of Article 370. While speaking to ANI, he had said that abrogation of 370 is something which unites the country and every individual and every party should support this move.Earlier, another Congress leader actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar resigned from the party citing inaction on the part of "key functionaries of Mumbai Congress" for the "betterment of the organisation".She had joined the Congress ahead of general elections and unsuccessfully contested from Mumbai North constituency. (ANI)