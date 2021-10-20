I respect Rahul, says Yediyurappa after colleague's drug addict jibe

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Oct 20 (IANS) A day after Karnataka BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is a "drug addict and a drug peddler", his party colleague B.S. Yediyurappa, the former chief minister, on Wednesday said that he respects Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Yediyurappa said: "No one should talk to each other like that."

Kateel's statement was a reaction to Opposition leader Siddaramaiah's criticism of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The grand-old party is demanding an apology and resignation of Kateel on the issue.

However, Yediyurappa took a jibe at Siddaramaiah and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, saying both of them are under the illusion that if they criticise RSS, they will come to power.

"It is not good to talk about RSS in this manner and unnecessarily target the organisation. Siddaramaiah thinks he has achieved a lot but his statements are of no use. Voters know what is happening and who has performed," he maintained.

--IANS

