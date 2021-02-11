I roar if someone threatens me: Mamata slams BJP

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 11 (ANI): Slamming the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said, she does not fear any threat and she roars if someone tries to threaten her.



Addressing social workers at an event, Banerjee said, "If you are with me, I will stop all threats. I do not fear any threat. Who try to threaten me, I roar at them. Say goodbye to BJP. Stop them entering Bengal."

On Wednesday, Mamata said that bringing BJP to power in the state means "encouraging riots".

"Bringing BJP to power means encouraging riots. If you want riots then cast your vote for BJP. You cannot defeat Mamata as she isn't alone, she has the support of the people. Till the time I am alive, I will not allow BJP here," said Banerjee while addressing a rally at Malda.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place this year. (ANI)

