I-T raid at residence of Shivakumar's aide; K'taka Cong cries foul

Bengaluru, Oct 28 (IANS) Income Tax sleuths have raided Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar's aide U.B. Shetty's luxurious residence in Dasanakoppa Circle in Dharwad district in the state on Thursday. The IT sleuths also raided the house of U.B.Shetty's brother Seetharama Shetty.

Congress party MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar reacting strongly to the raids stated that the raids were being conducted to create fear among Congress workers. "We will not be scared by this. BJP is indulging in instilling fear among the opposition leaders. This is happening in all states. We are not scared of Income Tax or Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids," she explained.