I-T raids premises of Bharat Hotel MD Jyotsna Suri and associates

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): The Income Tax Department conducted raids at several locations linked to Bharat Hotel MD and former FICCI president Jyotsna Suri and her associates.

The I-T raid is also underway at the premises of Suri's close associate Jayant Nanda. Around a dozen locations have been raided so far. The raids started on Sunday night.



As per sources, this is in connection with a major tax evasion case.

Bharat Hotels operates 12 luxury hotels, palaces and resorts under The LaLiT brand and two mid-markets. (ANI)

