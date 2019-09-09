I take economic slowdown as investment opportunity for India: Anurag Thakur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said he sees the economic slowdown in the country as an investment opportunity.

"Due to the US and China trade war, industries from different parts of the globe want to move out. India has lots of opportunities for investments. People see the economic slowdown as a challenge but on the contrary, I take it as an investment opportunity in countries like India," he said.



Thakur further said that the government is ready with several measures to deal with the economic slowdown.

Thakur was addressing a press conference on the completion of 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre here.

He said the Modi government has over the last 100 days made path-breaking decisions from abrogation of the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir, surgical strike to Chandaryaan-2 mission.

He said that apart from good governance, the incumbent government has boosted railways, provided social security and increased global stature the country. (ANI)

