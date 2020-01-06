I was reminded of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Uddhav Thackeray on JNU violence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): A day after violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the incident reminded him of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

"I was reminded of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Investigation is needed to find out who were these masked attackers," Thackeray said.

"There is an atmosphere of fear among the students in the country, we all need to come together and instill confidence in them," he added.On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and some professors with sticks and rods.The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, have condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.The ghastly terror attacks in Mumbai which took place on November 26, 2008, lasted for four days killing 166 people and injuring over 300 others. The 26/11, as these attacks are often referred to, saw 10 LeT terrorists coming to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan and carrying out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across India's financial capital. (ANI)