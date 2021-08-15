"I will never, ever bow to Taliban', says Afghanistan's First Vice President Amrullah Saleh

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 15 (ANI): Amid ongoing negotiations between the Afghan Government and the Taliban, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh vowed to never, ever and under no circumstances will he bow down to the Taliban.



"I will never, ever and under no circumstances bow to d Talib terrorists. I will never betray d soul and legacy of my hero Ahmad Shah Masoud, the commander, the legend and the guide. I won't disappoint millions who listened to me. I will never be under one ceiling with the Taliban. NEVER," tweeted Saleh.

Ahmad Shah Massoud who was considered as Sher-e-Panjshir garnered a fearsome reputation in its fight against the Taliban in the 1990s. He also led the Northern Alliance group that helped Americans in its "war against terror".

Faced with little or no resistance, the Taliban entered the Afghan capital Kabul from all sides on Sunday.

Slamming Pakistan for supporting the Taliban, Saleh tweeted, "Truth can't be hidden or faked for long. It comes out and hits back at the liar and the deceiver. Pakistan can't hide anymore. They are in the war and on the side of the terrorist Taliban."

Meanwhile, voices from across the world are increasingly urging hard-hitting economic sanctions on Pakistan for its proxy war in Afghanistan.

Many experts and the majority of Afghans believe that Islamabad is behind the Taliban's aggressive advance against the government forces in Afghanistan and that Islamabad has been assisting the terror group on all possible fronts.

Scores of people on social media, including many in Afghanistan have begun a massive anti-Pakistan campaign to protest against Islamabad's meddling in the war-torn country.

On social media, irked Afghans started posting with the hashtag sanction Pakistan which soon started to trend online.

Afghans making the #sanctionPakistan hashtag trend were not just frustrated with the West's dismissive attitude toward their homeland -- evident through the abrupt troop withdrawal -- but also at Pakistan's infallibility in the eyes of Washington. As the hashtag reads, Afghans were advocating for hard-hitting economic sanctions on Pakistan for its proxy war in Afghanistan. (ANI)