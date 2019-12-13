I will resign as MLA if Citizenship (Amendment) Act is implemented in MP: Congress MLA Arif Masood

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): Congress MLA Arif Masood said that he will give up his membership of the Legislative Assembly if the Madhya Pradesh government implements the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 that makes way for granting Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 became an Act after President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave his assent to it. With the government putting its weight behind it, the Bill easily sailed through both the Houses of Parliament. It was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and the Lower House on Monday."I will clearly ask my leader (Chief Minister Kamal Nath), that the manner in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has shown courage our government should also show some courage and reject CAB and National Register of Citizens (NRC)," said Masood talking to media persons here on Thursday."If they will comply with the Act then I will not be a member of the Assembly," he said."All should come together on the streets and a non-violent movement should be launched against NRC and CAB. This movement should start from Bhopal," said the MLA.Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged people not to be scared of the Bill."Don't be scared of CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill). We are with you. As long as we are here nobody can impose anything on you," Banerjee had said while addressing an event in West Bengal's Kharagpur.According to the Act, members of the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014, and were facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but will be given Indian citizenship. (ANI)