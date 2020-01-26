I will resign soon, says MLA Harish Dhami after Congress forms new committee in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): After the Congress party on Saturday formed a new Uttarakhand Congress Committee, party MLA Harish Dhami asserted that he will soon resign from his post.

"Some leaders consider me to be a hurdle in their path. On January 27 I will meet the State Congress president and tender resignation from the post of secretary. I will leave Congress party soon," Dhami told ANI.



"I was informed about the list by my party workers. My next step would be to visit my region and hold a discussion with the people over there. I will definitely resign," he said.

Congress on Saturday announced names of 22 vice presidents, 31 general secretaries, 98 secretaries and one treasurer for the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee.

Earlier, Dhami had accused the State Congress Committee of ignoring its senior leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat.

"The PCC in Uttarakhand is sidelining Harish Rawat, if the situation remains the same then the situation will become very difficult for the Congress in the Assembly elections due in 2022," Dhami had said earlier this month. (ANI)

