I wish Lalu Prasad a speedy recovery: Nitish

Patna, Jan 24 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday wished opposition RJD supremo Lalu Prasad a speedy recovery after the latter's health deteriorated and he was shifted to New Delhi's AIIMS.

Nitish Kumar said he wants Lalu to get healthy soon and wished him well.

After attending the birth anniversary celebrations of former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur in Patna, when Nitish was asked about Lalu Prasad's deteriorating health, he said,"I wish Laluji gets well soon. When we were apart as political adversaries, too, even then I used to enquire about his health if he was unwell, but now we only get information about him through newspapers."