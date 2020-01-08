I would like to congratulate Deepika Padukone for taking stand, keeping her views before public: Prithviraj Chavan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday hailed actor Deepika Padukone for joining Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students during a protest in the Delhi and congratulated her for taking a stand and putting her views before the public.

"I would like to congratulate Deepika Padukone for taking a stand. Big industrialists and people from Bollywood usually hesitate to take a political stand. If someone takes a stand on a public policy issue, it should be applauded. She showed the courage to put her views before the public and I would like to greet her for the same," Chavan told ANI."Whatever happened in JNU is extremely wrong as government goons thrashed the students there. Can such an incident take place without the cognizance the people in power and the vice-chancellor? I condemn this incident. The vice-chancellor should be removed immediately," he added.A social media campaign to boycott Deepika's movie 'Chhapaak' started trending on social media immediately after her visit to the JNU on Tuesday to join the students, who are protesting against the attacks on them by the goons on Sunday.The actor's visit to the JNU campus has received both criticism and appreciation on social media as well as by the political parties.Earlier today DMK lawmaker Kanimozhi slammed the calls on social media to boycott Deepika' movies."I do not watch many Hindi movies. They're actually making people like me go and watch her movies and support her," said Kanimozhi on being asked about a social media campaign to boycott Padukone's movie.BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that the actor should have taken "proper cognisance of violence" on the JNU campus as her solidarity with the Leftist organisations reflects her "one-sided thinking," while Congress leader Ashok Chavan said that there was nothing wrong in her visit to the JNU.Deepika was seen standing with students as the demonstrators raised the slogan of "Jai Bhim, Jai Bhim" and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar gave a speech. She did not issue any statement nor did she address the students.Deepika was in the national capital to promote her upcoming film 'Chhapaak'.More than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods late on Sunday night. (ANI)