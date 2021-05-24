'IAEA can't have access to Iran's nuke cameras record'

"We are determined to implement the law of Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions (SAPCS) according to (Parliament's) approvals," Xinhua news agency quoted Qalibaf as saying on Sunday.

Tehran, May 24 (IANS) Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) cannot have access to the records from the cameras monitoring Tehran's nuclear activities.

On February 23, Iran halted the implementation of the Additional Protocol to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) according to the SAPCS that mandates the country's executive branch to stop implementing the additional protocol, as the US sanctions were not lifted.

Accordingly, Rafael Grossi, head of the IAEA, and Iranian officials agreed on a three-month monitoring time, during which the IAEA's cameras records could be kept by Iran in the hope that Tehran and the world major powers would start negotiations for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the removal of the sanctions.

"The three-month deadline expired on May 22, therefore the IAEA has no right to have access to images and data of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran," said Qalibaf.

Grossi currently talks with Iran on extending the monitoring arrangement as the negotiations between the country and world powers are underway in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

