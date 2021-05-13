IAF airlifts 3 cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): An Indian Air Force IL-76 airlifted three cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore to Panagarh Air Base on Wednesday.



According to a press release, another C-17 had brought four cryogenic oxygen containers from Ostend, Belgium to Hindan Air Base. In Addition, two C-130s have brought 256 oxygen cylinders and 50 regulators from Singapore to Panagarh and Chennai.

While IAF C17s airlifted three oxygen tankers from Vijaywada to Bhubaneswar, two from Lucknow to Ranchi, three from Hindan to Ranchi, and one from Jodhpur to Surat.

Other C-17s have also brought six oxygen tankers from Pune and Mumbai to Bhubaneswar and Jamnagar, four from Chandigarh to Ranchi, six from Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar, and eight from Gwalior, Bhopal and Indore to Jamnagar and Ranchi.

According to the Indian Air Force spokesperson, the Indian Air Force has till now carried out 696 sorties within the country and transported 443 oxygen tankers within the country while 110 sorties have been carried out to bring 102 tankers containers from abroad. (ANI)

