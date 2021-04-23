IAF airlifts oxygen tankers for COVID-19 relief

As part of the operation, C-17 and IL-76 aircraft of the IAF airlifted two empty cryogenic oxygen containers and one IL-76 aircraft airlifted one empty container to Panagarhon Thursday, said the IAF.

New Delhi : The Indian Air Force has started airlifting oxygen tankers from their place of use to the filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of much-needed oxygen, the IAF said on Friday.

As India continued to record a huge number of new COVID-19 infections, hospitals in major cities complained of 'dangerously low' levels of oxygen that is needed for critically ill patients.

Centre has directed states to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen and its transport along inter-state borders and said the district magistrate and superintendent of police of the district concerned will be held responsible if there is any violation of its order.

India on Friday reported 3,32,730 fresh COVID-19 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day tally any country reported ever since the pandemic began last year.

Meanwhile, 2,263 more people succumbed to the infection, taking the nationwide toll to 1,86,920, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday morning.

Over the past one month, the COVID-19 outbreak in India has exploded. As cases worldwide reach new weekly records, 40 per cent of the infections are coming from India.